Anne Can't Stand It!
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Search and Rescue in Toxic Tech Sea
If you would like to be up to speed about the bottomless pit of problems wireless technologies are causing for every living thing and what’s being done…
22 hrs ago
•
Anne Gibbons
24
3
5
AI Data Center Disasters
The more I look into AI Data Centers, the more my hair stands on end.
Apr 17
•
Anne Gibbons
49
7
14
Volunteers Urgently Needed!
Rewarding Work Opportunity
Apr 6
•
Anne Gibbons
28
6
4
March 2026
Same Old Same Old
but far from boring
Mar 27
•
Anne Gibbons
46
11
8
Feeding Frenzy
Anne Can't Stand It!
Mar 19
•
Anne Gibbons
39
8
9
Go! Fight! Win!
Anne Can't Stand It!
Mar 13
•
Anne Gibbons
35
13
7
Recipe for Disaster
Hormuz Shutdown Changes Everything | Prof.
Mar 7
•
Anne Gibbons
39
13
8
February 2026
Sea Change
Bon Voyage, Trans Insanity!
Feb 27
•
Anne Gibbons
66
21
6
Whack-a-Bill
Play TODAY to Stop Pesticide Liability Shield
Feb 20
•
Anne Gibbons
33
12
9
Depravity Makes The World Go 'Round
Darkest Aspects of Epstein Files No One is Talking About
Feb 10
•
Anne Gibbons
52
11
6
Honey Bee Lives Matter!
Sweden's Prof.
Feb 5
•
Anne Gibbons
38
13
7
January 2026
Snow Job
This Massive Winter Storm Is COMPLETELY ENGINEERED!
Jan 29
•
Anne Gibbons
48
41
7
© 2026 Anne Gibbons
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