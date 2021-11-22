Anne Can’t Stand It! is an outpost on the edge of madness in the planetary looney bin we’ve been thrown into. It’s where I create cartoons to lighten the way out of dystopian hell. I’ve been a professional cartoonist and illustrator for decades. You can read my bio at www.annecantstanditcom.
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Cartoons to lighten the way out of our planetary looney bin