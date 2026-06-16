Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
4d

Thank you Anne - I've been tracking these here in Northern Arizona: https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/flock

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
4d

The Epstein and Soros Classes are waging war on America and the west. It's been going on for MANY decades. This isn't the first time that this has happened in history, but exaggerations and propaganda post WW2 has made it difficult for most to call out the many offenses. We better wake up and come together soon before the bastards make it illegal to defend ourselves, our families and the Constitution.

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