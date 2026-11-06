I was thinking about how to illustrate the post below when a cartoon I did a few years ago about this abominable phenomenon came to mind.

A few disturbing statistics listed in Social Contagion:

From 2007 to 2022, according to an October 2022 report from Reuters, the number of U.S. pediatric gender clinics grew from zero to more than 100.

Planned Parenthood alone has over 100 clinics that offer “gender-affirming“ care.

Oregon data from 2016 to 2023 reveal that by age 17, roughly one in 240 insured Oregon girls were taking testosterone. ​

Thank you to Kara Dansky for sharing this post on The TERF Report, where I first became aware of it.