I was thinking about how to illustrate the post below when a cartoon I did a few years ago about this abominable phenomenon came to mind.
A few disturbing statistics listed in Social Contagion:
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From 2007 to 2022, according to an October 2022 report from Reuters, the number of U.S. pediatric gender clinics grew from zero to more than 100.
Planned Parenthood alone has over 100 clinics that offer “gender-affirming“ care.
Oregon data from 2016 to 2023 reveal that by age 17, roughly one in 240 insured Oregon girls were taking testosterone.
Thank you to Kara Dansky for sharing this post on The TERF Report, where I first became aware of it.
Anne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You can't get any sicker than this crap.
Without God’s direction in our lives, this and worse are the results. We were made to be satisfied with whatever He willed, and rightly so as we are His creation. Most folks won’t accept that, and will always be in turmoil as a result. A very few of us will be grateful for what He provides, be it littie or large because minus His efforts, we wouldn’t exist, let alone be born in the wrong body!