Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can’t Stand It!

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The Color Of Air's avatar
The Color Of Air
2d

You can't get any sicker than this crap.

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John Ranger's avatar
John Ranger
2dEdited

Without God’s direction in our lives, this and worse are the results. We were made to be satisfied with whatever He willed, and rightly so as we are His creation. Most folks won’t accept that, and will always be in turmoil as a result. A very few of us will be grateful for what He provides, be it littie or large because minus His efforts, we wouldn’t exist, let alone be born in the wrong body!

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