News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

How they disappear the books we need the most—a MUST-READ on the covert art of “privishing”

I’m honored to post Charlotte Dennett’s jaw-dropping account of what befell her husband Gerard Colby’s indispensable DuPont: Behind the Nylon Curtain (a killing not unlike the later “privishing” of Colby and Dennett’s Thy Will Be Done, which tells the shocking story of how Nelson Rockefeller used the Wycliffe Bible Translators to help annihilate the Ind…