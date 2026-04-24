If you would like to be up to speed about the bottomless pit of problems wireless technologies are causing for every living thing and what’s being done to put the brakes on, there is no better source of information and inspiration than Safe Tech International. Just check out the website and watch the Welcome video for starters:

From the website:

Veiled by promises of tech “progress-topia” and notions of “convenience”, we have been lured into a world that no one actually wants and that is incompatible with life.



A new story is long overdue – one where we put our genius toward the development of, and transition to a safe technology future for all life.

Safe Tech International

Currently, there is a mad rush to connect everything possible to the internet. Infrastructure is cropping up across the globe – millions of cell towers radiating homes, hundreds of thousands of satellites polluting the heavens, and an ocean teeming with technology.

We did not ask for an AI world where every person, “thing”, event, and moment in time is connected to the internet. Nor did we agree to our data being mined, monetized, and used to track, manipulate and control. We did not consent to the use of the ocean, heavens, and Earth for corporate self-gain and war, nor do we agree to the irradiation of ourselves, the flora, and fauna.

If we are to steward technology for the benefit of all living beings, we will need a new story – one that prioritzes Life and well-being over corporate greed and so-called “progress”. We must halt the current expansion of wireless technologies on Earth, in the skies, and in the ocean, and put our genius toward the development of, and transition to a safe technology future for all life. Please join the growing movement of people calling for safer and wiser use of technology.