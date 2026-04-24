Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
15h

Unfortunately, the pollinating bees (and many, many other critters) have not learned to use a pen so they could tell us their devastating story ...

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
16h

Funny, I thought the whole point of modern technology sic tech sic is exactly to get rid of life as we know it, and to get rid of God too....which I doubt can possibly succeed, but they do persist in their warring efforts against us all and God....

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