Same Old Same Old
but far from boring
These cartoons were created almost two decades ago. What more is there to say?
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All wars are bankers' wars. Seems men have been at war with each other since the beginning of recorded history, kind of amazing when you think of it. But only war is guaranteed to turn a profit; all other investments carry more risk.
A cartoon that’s worth a thousand words which describes the topic perfectly !!!
Why say it when Anne can just draw it.
Well done once again !!!