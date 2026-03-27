Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
Mar 27

All wars are bankers' wars. Seems men have been at war with each other since the beginning of recorded history, kind of amazing when you think of it. But only war is guaranteed to turn a profit; all other investments carry more risk.

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1 reply by Anne Gibbons
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
Mar 27

A cartoon that’s worth a thousand words which describes the topic perfectly !!!

Why say it when Anne can just draw it.

Well done once again !!!

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1 reply by Anne Gibbons
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