Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4d

Pantygon don't care who gets dead. The only number that matters to them is that $1.5 trillion El Trumpo will give them to stuff in their pockets.

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
4d

Illenskies had said months ago there were 55k killed in Ukronam, more recently he said only 50k killed

There are actually several millions of dead ukranian and perhaps 200,000 Russian dead soldiers.

Of course. Ethnically ukranians are Russians....and Ukronam will soon be Russia again....

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