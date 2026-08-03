Pentagon Hide & Seek
Number of US Casualties in War With Iran Higher Than Officially Disclosed - Centre for Research on Globalization
Anne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pantygon don't care who gets dead. The only number that matters to them is that $1.5 trillion El Trumpo will give them to stuff in their pockets.
Illenskies had said months ago there were 55k killed in Ukronam, more recently he said only 50k killed
There are actually several millions of dead ukranian and perhaps 200,000 Russian dead soldiers.
Of course. Ethnically ukranians are Russians....and Ukronam will soon be Russia again....