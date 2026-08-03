Patrick Henningsen

Trump Begs Iran for Ceasefire, As U.S. Fiddles War Casualty Numbers

Good discussion here about that recent ‘pause’ by US in airstrikes against Iran—following more US bases get pummeled by a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones. Likewise, Saudi ARAMCO oil facilities are currently up flames after Yemen’s Anar Allah (Houthi) forces retaliated against Saudi Arabia’s attack on Yemen last week, as Trump & Co. continue to so…