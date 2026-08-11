Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
1d

☣️ SIDE EFFECTS UNLIMITED INTERNATIONAL ☣️

🚨 NOW HIRING! 🚨

Position: Senior Adverse Reaction Creator 💉💦🧑‍🦽💀🏆🤧

Have you always dreamed of introducing life-shortening variables into trusting populations? 😱🔬

Can you maintain perfect composure while injecting ingredients with warning labels longer than the wine list at a three-star Michelin restaurant? ⚗️🧪📋

Can you sleep like a baby while your customers stay awake experiencing uncontrolled spasms? 😴🏆

If so, your future begins here! 🎉

At Side Effects Unlimited International, we pride ourselves on transforming unfortunate outcomes into sustainable revenue streams. 📈💰🏆

🧪 Ideal Candidates Must Demonstrate:

🧪 Proven experience inventing ingredient names nobody can pronounce in the hope nobody can spell them, search them, or ask awkward questions about them.

⚗️ Unwavering confidence around aluminum compounds, thimerosal, injected foreign proteins, and anything else best discussed in very small print.

🫧 Complete faith that lipid nanoparticles never leave the injection site. Should they occasionally go walkies, candidates must refrain from asking where they've been.

🧹 Expert sweeping under the rug of any study comparing the health outcomes of the "vaccinated" versus the unvaccinated. 📊📉🙈🗑️

🤹 Olympic-level narrative gymnastics whenever unexpected outcomes emerge.

🎯 Proven ability to invent remarkable efficacy figures against viruses never proven to exist.

🎪 Proficiency with the Adverse Reaction Explain Away™ Toolkit.

Preferred narratives include fake genetics, fake viruses, and Putin.

📚 Ability to transform criticism into fact-checks, fact-checks into press releases, and press releases into "The Science™."

🔬 Experience designing unblinded clinical trials where the control group is subjected to even more horrific shots than the treatment group.

🏅 Preferred Qualifications:

✅ Ability to flatten the curve on a person's best years while maintaining a reassuring smile.

✅ Comfortable assuring the public that a substance is perfectly harmless unless injected, while carefully avoiding discussion of why that distinction might matter.

✅ Experience explaining why an adverse reaction occurring immediately after injection is proof it's working.

✅ Proven ability to distinguish between "science" and "misinformation" based entirely upon who funded the conference buffet. 🍽️💰

✅ Extensive experience chairing committees tasked with investigating themselves and finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

✅ Capable of observing a disturbing correlation, dismissing it, funding a study into it, and then celebrating when the study concludes nothing of interest was found. 🔄🏆

🌟 Employee Benefits Include:

💰 Competitive compensation and bonus structures generously funded through public money.

📺 Frequent media appearances where confidence and a big smile are valued far more highly than honesty.

🎤 Invitations to future lucrative Big Harma executive positions with no strings attached.

🏆 Eligibility for the prestigious Golden Shrug Award for Outstanding Achievement in Explaining Why Nothing Is Ever Related. 💦💀

📈 Career advancement opportunities within our rapidly expanding Department of Advanced Eugenics.

🪬 Remember:

At Side Effects Unlimited International, we don't just create problems through injection...

We give them contorted names. 💉😄📈💰

🚀 Apply today and help build a future where every adverse reaction created comes bundled with a suite of lucrative "solutions."🚀

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
1d

When we supported Kennedy, we thought there would be no more of this horror show.

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