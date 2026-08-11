mRNA Flu Shot Rears Its Ugly Head
Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications and Research - Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affair
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🧪 Ideal Candidates Must Demonstrate:
🧪 Proven experience inventing ingredient names nobody can pronounce in the hope nobody can spell them, search them, or ask awkward questions about them.
⚗️ Unwavering confidence around aluminum compounds, thimerosal, injected foreign proteins, and anything else best discussed in very small print.
🫧 Complete faith that lipid nanoparticles never leave the injection site. Should they occasionally go walkies, candidates must refrain from asking where they've been.
🧹 Expert sweeping under the rug of any study comparing the health outcomes of the "vaccinated" versus the unvaccinated. 📊📉🙈🗑️
🤹 Olympic-level narrative gymnastics whenever unexpected outcomes emerge.
🎯 Proven ability to invent remarkable efficacy figures against viruses never proven to exist.
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Preferred narratives include fake genetics, fake viruses, and Putin.
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🔬 Experience designing unblinded clinical trials where the control group is subjected to even more horrific shots than the treatment group.
🏅 Preferred Qualifications:
✅ Ability to flatten the curve on a person's best years while maintaining a reassuring smile.
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✅ Experience explaining why an adverse reaction occurring immediately after injection is proof it's working.
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🌟 Employee Benefits Include:
💰 Competitive compensation and bonus structures generously funded through public money.
📺 Frequent media appearances where confidence and a big smile are valued far more highly than honesty.
🎤 Invitations to future lucrative Big Harma executive positions with no strings attached.
🏆 Eligibility for the prestigious Golden Shrug Award for Outstanding Achievement in Explaining Why Nothing Is Ever Related. 💦💀
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When we supported Kennedy, we thought there would be no more of this horror show.