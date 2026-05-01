Monstrous Military Madness
Earth's Greatest Enemy
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Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of innocent people whose lives are snuffed out through military actions.
According to i.sstatic.net/HxERL.png , the average global temperature in the last 600 million years hasn't gone above about 23C (73F) or below 12C (53F), while the atmospheric CO2 has gotten up to 7000 ppm. If this is true, if we want to have a lush, vibrant forest on planet, we should be doing everything we can to support it by making sure that it gets as much carbon dioxide as it can. Sequestering carbon dioxide to below its current historic low of 400 ppm doesn't seem to be what would support much planetary vegetation, when scientists say that photosynthesis would cease below 250 ppm.