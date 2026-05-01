Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
2d

Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of innocent people whose lives are snuffed out through military actions.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
2d

According to i.sstatic.net/HxERL.png , the average global temperature in the last 600 million years hasn't gone above about 23C (73F) or below 12C (53F), while the atmospheric CO2 has gotten up to 7000 ppm. If this is true, if we want to have a lush, vibrant forest on planet, we should be doing everything we can to support it by making sure that it gets as much carbon dioxide as it can. Sequestering carbon dioxide to below its current historic low of 400 ppm doesn't seem to be what would support much planetary vegetation, when scientists say that photosynthesis would cease below 250 ppm.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Gibbons · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture