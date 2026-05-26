Misogynists of the Month
As you can see from the posts I’ve done over the years, it makes me apoplectic to see women and girls having to fight for single sex spaces, from social media platforms to the playing field and just about everywhere in between.
Having grown up in a world where girls were undeniably considered second-class citizens, it boggles my mind that the hard-won rights we’ve enjoyed for decades are being eroded in such blatant and preposterous ways.
Thank you to the many women and girls who refuse to throw in the towel in a game we shouldn’t have to be playing, but a game that we will will win.
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Thank you, Anne! This is pure insanity and downright delusional satanic evil. These boys/men pretending to be girls/women are mentally ill. They are midwit, mediocre athletes that CANNOT compete against their male counterparts, so they “decide” to dress up as a female to stroke their retarded mental condition and damaged ego.
This shite has to stop 🛑
I may be wrong but in my mind the only way this is going to stop is that ALL competing women athletes in that event have to stand up and say,
We are not going to compete in this current competition against a man or men. Then they ALL have to walk out.
The same should be said if a so called woman is on their own team ???