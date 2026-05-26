As you can see from the posts I’ve done over the years, it makes me apoplectic to see women and girls having to fight for single sex spaces, from social media platforms to the playing field and just about everywhere in between.

Having grown up in a world where girls were undeniably considered second-class citizens, it boggles my mind that the hard-won rights we’ve enjoyed for decades are being eroded in such blatant and preposterous ways.

Thank you to the many women and girls who refuse to throw in the towel in a game we shouldn’t have to be playing, but a game that we will will win.