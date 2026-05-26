Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KatWarrior's avatar
KatWarrior
2d

Thank you, Anne! This is pure insanity and downright delusional satanic evil. These boys/men pretending to be girls/women are mentally ill. They are midwit, mediocre athletes that CANNOT compete against their male counterparts, so they “decide” to dress up as a female to stroke their retarded mental condition and damaged ego.

This shite has to stop 🛑

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Gibbons
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2dEdited

I may be wrong but in my mind the only way this is going to stop is that ALL competing women athletes in that event have to stand up and say,

We are not going to compete in this current competition against a man or men. Then they ALL have to walk out.

The same should be said if a so called woman is on their own team ???

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Gibbons
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Gibbons · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture