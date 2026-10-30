Take Action: Promote Cash and the Constitution this Halloween
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Thanks for the cartoon, unfortunately many a folks LOVE their cage because it is soooo convenient being led like cattle (to the slaughterhouse of excessive taxes, war, clot-shots, etc.) and exempted from having to think about anything ...
Where I live, there's an old saying that goes:
The dog loves the one who chokes him ...
Therefore, the term homo sapiens is totally misleading,
in reality, most behave like homo canis !!! 😥😵 😥😵 😥😵
About cash: fully agree, but
- works only for whom has limitless amounts of cash (the US FED only 🤣🤣🤣),
- governments will use retail to block the flow by coercing them to accept digital only and
- no employer will pay wages in cash any more ...
Barter in small communities will most probably be the only solution for survival.
Blessed are the ones with many skills !!!
Keep on your informative and educational work !!! 👍👍👍 🎯🎯🎯
Appreciate your clever ACTIVITY- fellow CASH cow.