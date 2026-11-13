Bad Medicine | A Mikki Willis Film
Screening in Theaters Across America December 16th
Anne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Anne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My best friend was on his way home to MN from AZ when his wife, who had been diabetic most of her life, told him she was not feeling well. It was late April 2020. He took her to a hospital in NE where she was admitted, and he was not allowed to be with her (they did let them talk to each other through the hospital room window). Ultimately she suffered organ failure (likely from remdisivir treatment), was intubated, and died shortly thereafter. She was 70 years old and a perfect candidate for euthanasia via hospital protocols.
Of course, his world was shattered; he cried like a baby when he called to tell me what had happened. He tried to have her transferred to a hospital in MN, but they wouldn't release her. Why would they if they were collecting tens of thousands of dollars for every covid patient, more if the patient was intubated, and likely more if the patient died.
Whenever I see articles about the intentional murder of patients via deadly hospital protocols, I remember my friend's story. Only years later are we learning about the extent to which our government was pushing for euthanasia of patients in hospitals, among many other egregious actions The worst part, to me, is that all these murderers are getting away scot free, no prosecutions, no trials, no jail time, nothing. How on earth do these people live with themselves and with what they did to us?
A friend died from the protocols in a kill hospital in Charleston SC
Pure evil. Remdesivir was pulled from a 205 Ebola study... it killed ~25% of the trual participants... then Fauci picks that.... Pure evil.