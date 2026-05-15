Ha Ha Hantavirus
Anne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Anne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Anne - see you soon! 🥰👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
My friend is making up buttons that say, “ask me about the white clots” that will have a photo of them. Is that not a genius idea???!!! I’m bringing three vials with me.
Rinse and repeat. It's long past time to hold Zionists accountable for the unconventional warfare they are waging on America and the west.