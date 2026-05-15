Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3d

Anne - see you soon! 🥰👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

My friend is making up buttons that say, “ask me about the white clots” that will have a photo of them. Is that not a genius idea???!!! I’m bringing three vials with me.

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
3d

Rinse and repeat. It's long past time to hold Zionists accountable for the unconventional warfare they are waging on America and the west.

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