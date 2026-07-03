Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
2dEdited

Doomscrolling has sucked away time I would have otherwise spent on art or entertainment.

But then again, most don't realize we are at war, and doomscrolling may be more accurate than previous decades of positive toxicity and prosperity theology.

In that respect, it has polished my shield, sharpened my sword, and fueled my rage.

Despite it all, cheers, Anne.

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Sanity Jane's avatar
Sanity Jane
2d

So accurate! 👌🏽

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