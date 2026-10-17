Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can’t Stand It!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
Oct 17

When will the scamdemic Harmacide cease? After Russia wins back Ukronam? Then they will instill another mass de formation event, ramp up skypainting, or debank the poor folks like me? Sigh. I care for a Vexxxine injured, he thinks he is fine but has lost his mind most of the time mostly....sigh

God help us, dear Lord

Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Gibbons
Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
Oct 17Edited

I try to be optimistic about this trial, and that's not easy given where we've been and how few people responsible for the crime against humanity have been held to account. Pardon my French, but these are slippery bastards and I wouldn't be at all surprised if this trial, or their testimony didn't pan out as we are hoping it will. These people are ruthless, and the legal people in the Netherlands are extremely brave to take on this murderous cartel. Keep your fingers crossed, but don't be too disappointed if the perpetrators walk, again.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Anne Gibbons and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Gibbons · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture