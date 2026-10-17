THE NETHERLANDS CASE
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When will the scamdemic Harmacide cease? After Russia wins back Ukronam? Then they will instill another mass de formation event, ramp up skypainting, or debank the poor folks like me? Sigh. I care for a Vexxxine injured, he thinks he is fine but has lost his mind most of the time mostly....sigh
God help us, dear Lord
I try to be optimistic about this trial, and that's not easy given where we've been and how few people responsible for the crime against humanity have been held to account. Pardon my French, but these are slippery bastards and I wouldn't be at all surprised if this trial, or their testimony didn't pan out as we are hoping it will. These people are ruthless, and the legal people in the Netherlands are extremely brave to take on this murderous cartel. Keep your fingers crossed, but don't be too disappointed if the perpetrators walk, again.