Synchronized Riots, Arson, Looting And Major Architectural Destruction Sweep France, Parts of Italy, And Even Albania: Looting And Major Architectural Destruction Sweep France, Parts of Italy, And Even Albania
The TRUTH About France Protests! w/Richard Wolff - YouTube
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Those with money and a cause will outwit and out maneuver the rest of us who are simply trying to catch up.
This will happen as people increasingly turn away from God. We can only put off the inevitable for so long. And so long as we persist in the communication of His teachings, in word and deed, we have served our purpose. The rest is up to God to rectify or to do away with, as is His wont. There's no magic to it, we follow His lead, then lead by example. If satan's crew destroys, we rebuild where possible. Should not be up to us to make messes that God's responsible to clean up. We ought to be happy in our work, satisfied with what He provides for our lots in life as opposed to being angry, hurtful, and nonsensical 24/7 like our opposition.