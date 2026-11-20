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Are y’all sufficiently terrorized yet? Or at least sufficiently amused? Orson Welles had nothing on these guys.
Anne, great cartoon which sums it up perfectly !!!
My Grandfather used to have little sayings to teach us children about life.
Two of them were
Common Sense isn’t Common.
Most people are no damn good.
Now I know why !!!