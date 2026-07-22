Bail Denied for Breastfeeding Mom
Slap in the Face for Andrea Shaw
Anne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Anne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Big Pharma has the financial clout to pay off its minions to do its bidding. Everything I have read about this young mother supports her innocence. Vaccines don't belong in the human body.
The last thing that should enter the human bloodstream is toxic lab-created substances designed for the financial benefit of an industry. This industry would not have existed, if our government had done honest third party evaluation and testing of its products. The human bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients from natural food to the glands, organs and cells in order to create energy and health. Mankind existed for hundreds of thousands of years without the Medical industry's assistance.
So her babies had a so called SIDS at the same time and SHES the one to blame? You need a camera to watch your babies so you’re not blamed for vaccine deaths!!