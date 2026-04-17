AI Data Center Disasters
The more I look into AI Data Centers, the more my hair stands on end. The assault on our health, the environment, our communities and our economy is breathtakingly bad. Fortunately, there is push back across the country as people face the hell on earth these monsters are causing.
The man testifying about AI in the first video below states a powerful case against date centers in just 4:42 minutes. In the second video, a man in Michigan describes the noise he hears 24/7 as he stands on his deck. (1:28 minutes)
A well-articulated argument against a new data center in Ohio
Michigan residents push back against AI data center expansion: 'Nothing but a noise trap'
(1) Exposing The Dark Side of America's AI Data Center Explosion | View From Above | Business Insider - YouTube
Data centers, widely opposed, might not be long for this world • Michigan Advance
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Thank you for this, Anne.
This is a comprehensive and immediate danger to communities and quality of life.
Japan's emerging 'pillars of panopticon' are also rising under the radar.
Ha. More like a 'panopti-con-job'.
https://www.globalconstructionreview.com/in-tokyo-data-and-people-clash-over-scarce-space/
The soon-to-be-tallest building in Hino (West Tokyo) is a data center. It is being built over what used to be a major truck factory for Hino Motors, a subsidiary of Toyota ... and also where I was once a volunteer for their in-house high school students.
As inconvenient videos tend to magically vanish from the internet, I have downloaded the videos from your links and re-uploaded the first, fantastically well-done presentation for anyone's convenience, should it be lost in Reddit's information overload.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DmjPsdk88bc
I realize the irony of having accomplished this task probably through the same data centers rightfully pointed out as a threat. Catch 22.
Cheers from Japan Anne, and thank you again.
El Trumpo wants 1,000 new data centers for his digital ID crusade. He'll spend a few trillion dollars in taxpayer money as easily as he wastes hundreds of billions on silly military escapades. Data centers and A/i are all part of the depopulation scheme.