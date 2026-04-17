Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
Apr 17Edited

Thank you for this, Anne.

This is a comprehensive and immediate danger to communities and quality of life.

Japan's emerging 'pillars of panopticon' are also rising under the radar.

Ha. More like a 'panopti-con-job'.

https://www.globalconstructionreview.com/in-tokyo-data-and-people-clash-over-scarce-space/

The soon-to-be-tallest building in Hino (West Tokyo) is a data center. It is being built over what used to be a major truck factory for Hino Motors, a subsidiary of Toyota ... and also where I was once a volunteer for their in-house high school students.

As inconvenient videos tend to magically vanish from the internet, I have downloaded the videos from your links and re-uploaded the first, fantastically well-done presentation for anyone's convenience, should it be lost in Reddit's information overload.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DmjPsdk88bc

I realize the irony of having accomplished this task probably through the same data centers rightfully pointed out as a threat. Catch 22.

Cheers from Japan Anne, and thank you again.

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Crixcyon
Apr 17

El Trumpo wants 1,000 new data centers for his digital ID crusade. He'll spend a few trillion dollars in taxpayer money as easily as he wastes hundreds of billions on silly military escapades. Data centers and A/i are all part of the depopulation scheme.

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