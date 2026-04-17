The more I look into AI Data Centers, the more my hair stands on end. The assault on our health, the environment, our communities and our economy is breathtakingly bad. Fortunately, there is push back across the country as people face the hell on earth these monsters are causing.

The man testifying about AI in the first video below states a powerful case against date centers in just 4:42 minutes. In the second video, a man in Michigan describes the noise he hears 24/7 as he stands on his deck. (1:28 minutes)