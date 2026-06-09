Anne Can't Stand It!

Anne Can't Stand It!

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
Jun 9

Thanks for this one Anne.

A heart-rending visualization of institutionalized evil at work.

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1 reply by Anne Gibbons
Kathleen STRACHAN's avatar
Kathleen STRACHAN
Jun 9

"Our amazing Grace", dad Scott Schara simular story

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