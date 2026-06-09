Tragically, the torture and abuse Danielle endured at Northwell Hospital was business as usual at hospitals across the country when COVID mania swept the country.

Rebecca Charles Jackson is seeking justice for Danielle and she is determined to expose the truth about hospital protocols that were as profitable as they were deadly.

In her words:

“I am not interested in a quiet settlement or a sealed payoff.

I am fighting for full transparency. For real accountability. For the kind of truth that cannot be buried, memory-holed, or bought off.

Because if these crimes are not dragged into the sunlight and examined honestly, they will happen again—to your mother, your child, your spouse.”